Hulu says it’s on pace to do $695 million in revenue this year, which is 65% above where it was last year. It also says it has 3 million subscribers to Hulu Plus, its $8 per month premium service. Here’s a chart on the company’s revenue growth through the years:



Photo: Hulu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.