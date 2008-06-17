Can Hulu Help Struggling Web Series? We Doubt It.

Now we know TV shows are enough of an online draw to make Hulu a top-10 video site. But in a blog post, the company reminds us it has plenty of made-for-Web series as well. How are they doing? Hard to say, since Hulu doesn’t release numbers. But we doubt they’re getting much traction since visitors have to search to find them. And we think that all things considered, people would rather watch clips of the “Family Guy” and “The Colbert Report.”



Whether a Web-only series gets viewers is largely a function of promotion, and on that front only a few sites really matter: YouTube and MySpace. Can Hulu help Michael Eisner’s struggling “Foreign Body?” Or what about other newly-added shows, “2/8 Life,” “Roadents,” “The Writer’s Room,” and “Dorm Life.” Perhaps — if the site really pushes them agressively. But we don’t see that happening.



