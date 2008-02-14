Hulu: Our Viewers Don't Have ADD

Last week comScore released online streaming data with some harrowing stats for the TV networks, and by extension, Hulu. Of the 10 billion videos streamed in December, the average length was 2.8 minutes, meaning Hulu’s model of ad-supported, full-length TV shows would seem, um, limited.



Not so, says Hulu sales VP Kevin McGurn. Even though 85% of the content on Hulu is long-form, 65% of Hulu’s users are watching their clips all the way through. Big caveat: Hulu is still in a semi-private beta, so its users are a select group of techies, media industry-folk and TV enthusiasts, hardly representative of the YouTube generation. So hard to know if that will hold when Hulu opens up, supposedly by the end of March.

More upside for Hulu.com: MTV president Van Toffler, whose Viacom bosses don’t have a deal with Hulu, tells NewTeeVee he loves the look of it. “We’ve been talking to them since the beginning, and we like it a lot.” Meanwhile CBS Interactive head Quincy Smith has said CBS will be happy to join up… some day.

