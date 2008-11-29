Hulu Users Choose Two Minute Ads

Nicholas Carlson

Internet users will never watch videos burdened writh long pre-rolls? Wrong.

Hulu users would prefer watching one 2 minute commercial instead of four 30 second ones during 22 minute TV shows, the company told AdAge:

  • 88% of Hulu viewers are opting to view a two-minute advertisement in exchange for no ads during the rest of the show.
  • Advertisers buying long-form ads on Hulu include Columbia TriStar, American Express, Hyatt, Paramount Pictures, Sprint and Capital One.

See Also:
Presenting 10 Very Special Holiday Clips

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

hulu media sai-us