Hulu Users Choose Two Minute Ads

Internet users will never watch videos burdened writh long pre-rolls? Wrong.



Hulu users would prefer watching one 2 minute commercial instead of four 30 second ones during 22 minute TV shows, the company told AdAge:

88% of Hulu viewers are opting to view a two-minute advertisement in exchange for no ads during the rest of the show.

Advertisers buying long-form ads on Hulu include Columbia TriStar, American Express, Hyatt, Paramount Pictures, Sprint and Capital One.

See Also:

Presenting 10 Very Special Holiday Clips

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.