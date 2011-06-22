Hulu Considering Selling Itself After Receiving An Offer

Photo: Business Insider

Hulu is considering selling itself after being approached with a buyout offer, according to tweets from CNBC and WSJ reporters.Julia Boorstin at CNBC says the offer did not come from Google, but doesn’t say who the offer did come from.



Hulu is not necessarily going to accept the offer. It is currently weighing its options.

We’re not sure who would buy Hulu. It’s a tricky business because it relies on contracts with Disney, News Corp, and NBC to get its content. Those three companies, along with Providence Equity, are stakeholders in Hulu. So, for now, it’s in their best interest to keep Hulu going.

Hulu had been thinking about an IPO late last year, but shelved those plans because it doesn’t have long term rights to the content it streams.

Update: Here’s the full WSJ story

