Hulu Traffic Still Up Big After Super Bowl Spike

Here’s the chart/stats Hulu executives have been drooling over — showing how much Hulu’s traffic has jumped since its Super Bowl ad.



Leading up the Super Bowl, Web video site Hulu was streaming about 8 million to 9 million videos a day, according to comScore. The Monday after the game, it streamed about 18 million, or more than twice its normal amount. (Many, no doubt, the ad itself.) Since then, comScore says it’s settled down to about 11 to 13 million streams a day — still a roughly one-third jump in a matter of a week.

Assuming it holds for good, that’s great news for Hulu, and a nice sales pitch for CBS, which will televise the 2010 game.

