Hulu picks up Fox's canceled 'Mindy Project'

Universal Television From left, ‘The Mindy Project’ stars Ed Weeks, Mindy Kaling, and Chris Messina.

“The Mindy Project” has officially been saved from cancelation.

Hulu officially announced on Friday that it has picked up a fourth season of the romantic comedy from Mindy Kaling. The streaming company didn’t specify a premiere date for what will amount to a 26-episode season.

It has also said that it has the option for more seasons beyond that as part of its agreement with “Mindy Project” producers Universal Television.

“I am thrilled ‘The Mindy Project’ has found a new home on Hulu, where so many of our fans are already watching the show. It’s such an exciting place to be,” said Mindy Kaling in a statement.

Hulu already streams episodes of the comedy from previous seasons, which gives the streaming company additional knowledge going into the deal of how future seasons of “The Mindy Project” will perform for them.

Jordin Althaus/FOX The on-and-off romance between Danny (Chris Messina) and Mindy (Mindy Kaling) has been a tentpole of the series.

“Mindy has been a beloved member of the Hulu family, so this deal is a natural extension of our relationship,” said Hulu’s senior vice president and head of content, Craig Erwich, said.

He continued, “With so many of her fans already catching up and tuning in to the series on Hulu, we know her millions of fans will be eager to find out what Mindy has in store for the next chapter.”

Fox canceled “The Mindy Project” last week after its recently wrapped third season averaged a low 1.05 in the advertiser-coveted demographic of Adults aged 18-49 and only 2.31 million viewers.

It’s no secret that “The Mindy Project” has never been a ratings barn-burner, but it has done pretty well in DVR viewing and online viewing — which again makes sense for the Hulu pickup.

Business Insider confirmed at the time that talks between Universal TV and Hulu were underway.

One individual with knowledge of the situation told BI, “The show is creatively vibrant and has a passionate, upscale, loyal audience, and it is a top performer on Hulu. So, this makes a lot of sense.”

