Hulu Now Gives You The NFL

We told you Hulu was going to beef up its football content thanks to a new NFL network partnership. Now all that new content is online!



Hulu added more than 400 hours worth of NFL content to its site this week,and plans to add 600 more hours of football-related clips before the NFL season kicks off, Fierce Online Video reports.

Check out episodes of Game of the Week, Greatest Games, Hardknocks, Live Wire, Season in Review, Super Bowl Highlights, and Sounds of the Game on the NFL Hulu page.

There are also “mini sites” devoted to each NFL team. These include video features such as Games of the Week, Greatest Games, and Season in Review.

The partnership is a good move for both Hulu — which is slipping in the number of videos it offers — and the NFL Network, which has kept its videos ultra-exclusive until now.

Hans Schroeder, vice president of NFL Digital Media, explained the move to Hulu to Fierce Online Video:

This is really the next step or phase in the development of our Internet business. The first phase was definitely built around a model of exclusivity, particularly with regard to game footage and highlights, but we’re now out looking at strategic syndication opportunities and want to have more content in more places.

