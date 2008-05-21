Hulu Targeting TV Sets, Mobile Devices (GE, NWS)

Hulu, the online video joint venture between NBC U (GE) and News Corp. (NWS), is working on ways to offer the service on standard TV sets and mobile devices,



NBC U digital chief George Kliavkoff (SA 100 #24), speaking at the Streaming Media East conference, said that now that Hulu has a critical mass of content, it is shifting its focus toward distribution beyond the the personal computer. “They have fully embraced the ubiquitious distribution that we handed them when they started,” Kliavkoff said.

Details? Nope. And there are some hurdles. Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, for example, does not support Flash, the technology that powers Hulu. Kliavkoff noted that NBC’s work-around for that is to build a iPhone-specific video site using Apple’s Quicktime. (Here’s hoping they figure something else out: The video looks awful.)

Kliavkoff also said Hulu was also experimenting with alternative ad models, such as offering consumers the option of watching three 15-second ad spots during a video, or a single movie trailer before the show starts. “Studios pay a premium for that,” he said.

