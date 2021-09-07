Hulu will raise the prices of its basic and ad-free streaming plans by a dollar starting in October

Hulu president Kelly Campbell during ‘s Investor Day presentation on December 10. Disney

Two of Hulu’s on-demand streaming memberships will get more expensive in October.

The price for Hulu and Hulu with No Ads will respectively cost $US6.99 ($AU9) and $US12.99 ($AU17) per month.

Prices for Live TV and Disney Bundle packages will not be affected.

Hulu’s on-demand streaming membership plans will get one dollar more expensive starting October 8, the company said Tuesday.

The price for Hulu will increase from $US5.99 ($AU8) to $US6.99 ($AU9) per month, while Hulu with No Ads will go from $US11.99 ($AU16) to $US12.99 ($AU17) per month. Plans that include Live TV or are bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ will remain the same.

The company emailed members regarding the changes, while users logging into their accounts online were met with a splash page notifying them of the increase, and a footnote was added to the service’s plan-selection page for new customers.

The Disney-owned company counts 42.8 million people among its subscribers in the US, and offers more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, along with more than 75 live television channels.

By comparison, Disney+ has 116 million paid subscribers, while Netflix has 208 million. More than 91% of Hulu’s subscribers have the on-demand service only, while less than 9% pay for the Live TV option.

Last year, Hulu raised the price for its Live TV package by $US10 ($AU13), upsetting many cord-cutters who were unhappy with seeing a monthly cost of as much as $US70.99 ($AU95) that compared with a traditional cable bill.

Hulu’s original programming includes hit shows and films including Nine Perfect Strangers, Only Murders in the Building, and Vacation Friends. It also recently added Indian titles from Bollywood and the Hotstar network.