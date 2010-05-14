Hulu Sticks With Flash, Says HTML5 Is Not Ready Yet

Hulu says it will not be adopting HTML5 because the technology is not ready yet.



(If you’re new to this storyline, HTML5 is the next version of code to power the web. One of its big features is the ability to support video in HTML without the need for browser plugins.)

Hulu says it is still exclusively using Flash to play videos, which means you can’t watch it on devices that don’t support Flash, like Apple’s iPads and iPhones, or Google Android phones.

Here’s the full explanation from a blog post written by Eugene Wei, VP of Product at Hulu:

When it comes to technology, our only guiding principle is to best serve the needs of all of our key customers: our viewers, our content partners who licence programs to us, our advertisers, and each other. We continue to monitor developments on HTML5, but as of now it doesn’t yet meet all of our customers’ needs. Our player doesn’t just simply stream video, it must also secure the content, handle reporting for our advertisers, render the video using a high performance codec to ensure premium visual quality, communicate back with the server to determine how long to buffer and what bitrate to stream, and dozens of other things that aren’t necessarily visible to the end user. Not all video sites have these needs, but for our business these are all important and often contractual requirements.

Hulu seems to have pulled its post, but there’s a cached version on Bing here.

