I Want My Hulu! (Too Bad The Site Crashed)

Even though Hulu has already inspired one SAI writer to give up his cable account, not all of us are convinced. What would help sell us on the service once and for all? If it worked.



We spent part of our weekend trying to use Hulu, and got shut down four separate times: When we tried to watch two clips of “30 Rock”, an episode of “The Simpsons” and the movie “The Girl Next Door” we got a message saying that the video wasn’t available.

This wasn’t some sort of rights issue — all of the videos eventually did work, and all of them remain up on the site. So what happened?

A customer support rep tells us that the servers could have been re-routing, and/or that the player was timing out when we were trying to get the video. Maybe that explanation would make sense for one isolated incident, but not for multiple attempts at multiple clips, at different times. Whatever. We appreciate that launching a mass consumer video site is tough work, but then again, that’s what beta is for. If team Hulu is serious about providing a legal alternative to stealing video, it’s going to have to do it consistently.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.