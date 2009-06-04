Hulu Says Nielsen Undercounted By 24 Million Streams

Last month, Nielsen said Hulu streamed 373 million videos in April. Hulu felt that number was low and complained to the New York TImes about it. Now, citing ComScore, Hulu has released its own numbers for April, claiming it streamed 397 million videos.



The source of the confusion? Both Nielsen and ComScore calculate their numbers by closely following the activity of a subset of users and then extrapolating them to the size of the general population. Sometimes the small sample sizes mess everything up.

Here are the conflicting charts, the green one is from Hulu:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.