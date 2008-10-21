Hulu's SNL Sarah Palin Clips Play Overseas, More International Streaming On The Way?

The first comment on our post yesterday praising Hulu for its next-day posting of SNL Sarah Palin clips: “Finally! These clips are now also viewable outside the US!” supposedly from Johan in Holland. He’s not alone: Aussie blogger Duncan Riley says the SNL clips work for him, and H.B. Richman on Twitter says they’re working in England, too. (Anyone else? Let us know in comments.)



If true, that’s good news for SNL fans outside the U.S., and could be a sign of more overseas streaming to come, especially for SNL clips. Hulu is half-owned by SNL’s NBC (GE), so we assume Hulu didn’t have too hard a time convincing NBC execs to try out overseas streaming on a limited basis — the Palin bits are time-sensitive, would be embedded widely across the Web, and probably won’t have much life beyond the election.

But don’t expect a massive international version of Hulu any time soon: Other Hulu shows like “The Office” and “Family Guy,” which have a life on DVD, are probably a different story. And as News Corp. (NWS) COO Peter Chernin — whose company owns the other half of Hulu — said in July, Hulu’s foreign rollout will likely happen slowly — and in pieces:

Hulu will eventually launch international editions, says News Corp. COO Peter Chernin, but probably as a series of local joint ventures in each individual country.

Hulu is blocked abroad is because the rights to different TV shows vary by country. So instead of launching one broad, “international” version of Hulu, the company must negotiate specific deals with the rights holders in each country, Chernin said, speaking at Fortune’s BrainstormTech conference in Half Moon Bay, Calif.

We’re checking with Hulu for more details. In the meantime, an encore of the Palin clips:

