Hulu's Revenues And The Clone That Wants Them

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar told CNBC revenues have “vastly exceeded” his expectations. So here come the copycats, starting with Sling.com which will launch November 22, reports the San Francisco Chronicle:



[Sling.com] will serve up broadcast and cable TV channels such as NBC, CBS, Fox, Discovery, A&E and others through partnerships with more than 90 providers, including Hulu. Viewers also will be able to subscribe to their friends’ Sling accounts, to follow and comment on what they’re watching.

Where Sling.com hopes to break away from the pack is through its integration with Slingbox, which intercepts regular TV programming and transmits it over a broadband connection to a laptop, desktop or mobile device loaded with a Sling Player application. Slingbox users will be able to watch TV on Sling.com, instead of through the Sling Player.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.