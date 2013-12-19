CHART OF THE DAY: Hulu Revenue Hits $US1 Billion

Hulu announced today that it’s going to do $US1 billion sales this year. That’s up from $US695 million, a year ago, which means its posting a 44% growth on a year-over-year basis.

(For some context, Netflix does over $US1 billion in sales on a quarterly basis, but is growing at a slower rate.)

It’s been a weird year for Hulu. It was once again up for sale, but once again nothing materialised. And while Netflix won Emmy awards for its original programs, and Amazon started airing its own original stuff, it felt like nothing much was happening with Hulu. It got lost in the shuffle a little bit.

Still, it’s posting nice annual growth in sales, and it has a good product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.