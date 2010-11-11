Hulu Revenue $240 Million This Year, Up From $108 Million Last Year

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar just announced Hulu‘s revenues, we think for the first time: The company will generate $240 million in revenue this year, up from $108 million last year, and $25 million in 2008, Kilar said on stage at the NewTeeVee Live conference.
A few other stats Kilar just dropped:
- 30 million Hulu users in the last month
- 260 million “content streams” in the last month (full streams, not “chapters”)
- 800 million ad streams in the last month
- 235 content partners, up from 2 when Hulu started
- 352 ad clients in the last 90 days, up from 10, 36 months ago
