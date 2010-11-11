Hulu Revenue $240 Million This Year, Up From $108 Million Last Year

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar just announced Hulu‘s revenues, we think for the first time: The company will generate $240 million in revenue this year, up from $108 million last year, and $25 million in 2008, Kilar said on stage at the NewTeeVee Live conference.



A few other stats Kilar just dropped:

30 million Hulu users in the last month

260 million “content streams” in the last month (full streams, not “chapters”)

800 million ad streams in the last month

235 content partners, up from 2 when Hulu started

352 ad clients in the last 90 days, up from 10, 36 months ago

