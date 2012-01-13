Hulu's 2011 Revenue Comes In At $420 Million

Photo: blog.hulu.com
Hulu CEO Jason Kilar just revealed some big numbers from 2011 on the company’s blog.The web video startup generated $420 million in revenue, up 60% from the year prior.
Other key stats from Kilar:
- Hulu Plus has 1.5 million paying subscribers and is gaining at double the rate it was last year. It reached 1.5 million faster than any other video subscription service.
- Since 2010, Hulu’s content offering has grown 40% and Hulu Plus’ has grown 105%.
- Hulu’s business model allows them to compensate content providers 50% more per subscriber in licensing fees than its competitors.
- The service plans to invest $500 million in content in 2012.
