Hulu's 2011 Revenue Comes In At $420 Million

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar just revealed some big numbers from 2011 on the company’s blog.The web video startup generated $420 million in revenue, up 60% from the year prior.



Other key stats from Kilar:

Hulu Plus has 1.5 million paying subscribers and is gaining at double the rate it was last year. It reached 1.5 million faster than any other video subscription service.

Since 2010, Hulu’s content offering has grown 40% and Hulu Plus’ has grown 105%.

Hulu’s business model allows them to compensate content providers 50% more per subscriber in licensing fees than its competitors.

The service plans to invest $500 million in content in 2012.

