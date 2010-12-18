Hulu CEO: Here's How Our 2010 Revenue Projection Just Grew By $20 Million In A Month

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar said on CNBC yesterday that he expected the company’s 2010 revenues to reach $260 million, up from a $240 million projection he made last month.



That’s a $20 million difference, or about 8%. What happened?

Kilar tells us that demand for Hulu Plus — Hulu’s subscription service, which is now $8 per month — and Hulu’s advertising service have both “been larger than we anticipated/projected back in early November.”

For context, Hulu’s revenue was $108 million in 2009 and $25 million in 2008.

