The New Hulu Plus App For Apple TV Looks Pretty Good

Hulu launched a new interface for its Hulu Plus app on Apple TV today.



The new design puts show genres at the top of your screen so it’s easier to browse and find something to watch. There’s also a new section at the bottom of the screen for “Shows You Watch,” which lets you quickly access your favourites.

It looks good:

Hulu added some new controls to the app too. You can press the “play” button on your Apple TV remote when you select a show to immediately start watching. Before, you had to cycle through a few menus. Pressing the select button on your remote during a show will pull up extra audio options like subtitles.

To make sure you get the update, make sure you’re running the latest version of the Apple TV software. Just go to Settings > General > Update Software. You may also need to reset your Apple TV.

