Hulu Politely Requests You Don’t Block Its Ads – But It’ll Let You Watch The Video, Anyway

Are you one of the small but vocal minority of Web users who hate advertising so much that you’re willing to install programs to keep them out of sight?



Well, takes all kinds. But if you are one of those people… why are you watching Hulu, which is owned by two media conglomerates and wants to make money by selling ads? Here’s Hulu’s response to users who have installed the AdBlock plugin to Firefox. All things considered, we think the site is fairly polite about this — we’ve heard talk of other Web publishers banning AdBlock users altogether.

