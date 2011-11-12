Watch Out Nook Tablet, The Kindle Fire Will Have Hulu Too

Amazon just announced today Hulu Plus will be available on the Kindle Fire at launch.



This is in addition to the huge suite of premium apps Amazon announced earlier in the week that includes Netflix and games from big developers like EA and Zynga.

Hulu was noticeably missing from that announcement, which we thought gave Barnes & Noble’s Nook Tablet a slight edge over the Kindle Fire.

But now that the Fire is getting Hulu too, it’s clear that Amazon’s new slate will have the advantage when it comes to downloading video from its own store and streaming from third-party apps.

Barnes & Noble will not have its own video or music store for the Nook Tablet, meaning you have to download that content from other sources and side load it from your computer. The Kindle Fire will let you download whatever you want straight to your device.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.