You Can Try Hulu Plus Free For 2 Months

Photo: www.hulu.com

Hulu is offering a two-month free trial of its Hulu Plus service.(Thanks to Lifehacker for picking up the deal.)



The Plus service lets you watch an unlimited amount of popular movies and TV shows from Hulu’s huge library. HD streaming is available as well.

You can watch Hulu Plus online, iOS, Android, Xbox 360, PS3, Smart TVs, Blu-ray Players, and set-top boxes

What are you waiting for?

Go here to sign up, you will need an email address and a credit card. Don’t forget to cancel if you don’t actually want the subscription.

