Hulu Plus Gadget Deals: Apple, Samsung In The Bag; Sony, Xbox, Vizio On The Way

Hulu just unveiled its Hulu Plus subscription service, which will cost $10/month for access to more video content across more devices.
Here are the devices Hulu Plus will support right away:
- Apple iPhone + iPod touch (running iOS 4)
- Apple iPad (3G and wifi)
- Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players (more info here)
- PC and Mac computers with Flash
Here are the devices Hulu plus will support in the future:
- Sony PS3 (coming soon)
- Microsoft Xbox 360 (coming early 2011)
- Sony TVs/Blu-ray players (coming fall 2010)
- Vizio TVs/Blu-ray players (coming fall 2010)
Nothing in here about Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, or other Internet set-top boxes. Or the Nintendo Wii. Or Android, BlackBerry, or Palm WebOS.
