Hulu Plus Gadget Deals: Apple, Samsung In The Bag; Sony, Xbox, Vizio On The Way

Hulu just unveiled its Hulu Plus subscription service, which will cost $10/month for access to more video content across more devices.



Here are the devices Hulu Plus will support right away:

Apple iPhone + iPod touch (running iOS 4)

Apple iPad (3G and wifi)

Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players (more info here)

PC and Mac computers with Flash

Here are the devices Hulu plus will support in the future:

Sony PS3 (coming soon)

Microsoft Xbox 360 (coming early 2011)

Sony TVs/Blu-ray players (coming fall 2010)

Vizio TVs/Blu-ray players (coming fall 2010)

Nothing in here about Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, or other Internet set-top boxes. Or the Nintendo Wii. Or Android, BlackBerry, or Palm WebOS.

