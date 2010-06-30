Hulu Plus Gadget Deals: Apple, Samsung In The Bag; Sony, Xbox, Vizio On The Way

Dan Frommer
Hulu Plus iPad

Hulu just unveiled its Hulu Plus subscription service, which will cost $10/month for access to more video content across more devices.

Here are the devices Hulu Plus will support right away:

  • Apple iPhone + iPod touch (running iOS 4)
  • Apple iPad (3G and wifi)
  • Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players (more info here)
  • PC and Mac computers with Flash

Here are the devices Hulu plus will support in the future:

  • Sony PS3 (coming soon)
  • Microsoft Xbox 360 (coming early 2011)
  • Sony TVs/Blu-ray players (coming fall 2010)
  • Vizio TVs/Blu-ray players (coming fall 2010)

Nothing in here about Apple TV, Google TV, Roku, or other Internet set-top boxes. Or the Nintendo Wii. Or Android, BlackBerry, or Palm WebOS.

