Hulu Plans To Test $9.95 Subscription Service By May 24 — REPORT

Hulu is planning on testing a $9.95 per month subscription service, called Hulu Plus, the Los Angeles Times reports.



Hulu users would be able to watch five episodes of individual shows like NBC’s “30 Rock,” Fox’s “Glee” or ABC’s “Lost.” But older episodes will require a subscription, according to the LA Times.

The new service could debut as soon as May 24.

Read more at the LA Times >

Hulu recently turned a profit, but has had trouble selling high ad premiums that make grumbling partners happy. Parent companies have been putting pressure on Hulu to come up with a subscription model. CEO Jason Kilar has been hinting at it for months. Meanwhile, Viacom recently pulled their content out of the service, thinking they can get higher revenues by keeping the videos on their own network platforms.

Hulu Plus’ might make many of those partners happy. But many users may be nonplussed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.