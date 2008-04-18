Hulu: Our Users Love "Arrested Development"

Some learnings from Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, who spoke at the NAB conference yesterday: Hulu users love cancelled shows like onetime Fox series “Arrested Development” Kilar said “Arrested,” which Fox canceled in 2006, has been either the No. 1 or No. 2 show since Hulu opened to the public four weeks ago, and “is doing a lot better than all the current hits on television.”



Its popularity indicates that Hulu’s strongest draw is for content not available elsewhere, or at least not available elsewhere for free (“Arrested Development” is available on iTunes for the requisite $1.99 per episode). Kilar has previously said Hulu users also love cancelled TV shows with an older vintage: They’re also supposedly fans of “A-Team” and “Airwolf” episodes.

