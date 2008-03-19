Hulu: Our Users 'Aren't Ready' For More Ads

Everyone loves Hulu — at least the service. Why not make the business model more compelling to stick-in-the-muds like us, and start loading up the Web video site with more ads?

Not going to happen, says Hulu advertising exec Jean-Paul Colaco — at least for now. He says now Hulu shows have one sponsor per break, and adding more messages just increases the chance that twitchy viewers will bail. “My sense right now is they [the users] are not ready for multiple ads per stream,” he said Adage’s Digital Marketing Conference,. “There are just too many ways to click away.”

Really want to watch “The Office” online with more ads? Then head to Hulu competitor — and 50% owner — NBC, which is streaming the sitcom with multiple ads per break on its own website.

