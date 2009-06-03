Hulu On Roku? No

Internet video gadget-maker Roku “promises Hulu support is coming,” according to a Playboy article clipped by media blogger Dave Zatz. Dave thinks it’s plausible because a Roku rep “had nothing to say on the topic.”

But we’ll go ahead and throw ice water on this dream. A source familiar with Hulu says there are no plans to extend the service to Roku. (A Roku rep adds, “We’re not sure where that came from. We have not made any public statements regarding Hulu.”)

Why isn’t it happening? Because it’s not in Hulu’s interest to compete head-to-head with cable and other pay TV companies right now. Hulu’s owners — NBC, Fox, and Disney — make a lot of money each year from cable subscriber fees, especially as the ad market suffers. They make relatively little money from online advertising and Hulu. They want you to love Hulu on your computer, and maybe on a mobile phone someday, but not any time soon on your TV. (Unless you’re nerdy enough to hook your laptop up.)

That’s why important cable shows like ESPN’s SportsCenter are nowhere near Hulu, that’s why Hulu’s owners coaxed it to block Boxee, and that’s why a deal to put Hulu on Roku boxes is unlikely.

