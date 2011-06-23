Hulu Plus Finally Launches On (Some) Android Phones

Photo: Screenshot
Hulu has finally launched its Hulu Plus app on Android.It’s only “phase one” of the Android launch (translation: it only works on a few phones right now), and it’s a free download in the Android Market.
Supported phones include: Nexus One, Nexus S, HTC Inspire 4G, Motorola Droid II, Motorola Droid X, and the Motorola Atrix. You may be able to get it to work on a few other devices, so try your luck and let us know in the comments if you’re successful.
