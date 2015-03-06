If you visit Hulu's New York City offices you have to sign an agreement not to hire its employees for one year

If you visit Hulu’s New York City office, you’re asked to sign a strange agreement.

Mozilla executive Darren Herman discovered this first-hand:

Watch what you sign. @hulu NYC has sign in app that precludes you from hiring employees for a year. #notsigning pic.twitter.com/CIFUpEVNsl

— Darren Herman (@dherman76) March 5, 2015

In the same way that Herman found the request unusual, we’ve never seen this type of agreement at other companies. It might not even be enforceable.

It’s also worth noting that when one of our reporters visited Hulu for an office tour, she did not have to sign any sort of agreement.

Here’s the iPad sign-in:

And here’s the part of the agreement that stipulates that visitors won’t”encourage or solicit employees to leave the company for any reason” for one year:

Business Insider has reached out to Hulu for more information.

