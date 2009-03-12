Hulu Now No. 2 Online-Video Site, Behind YouTube

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks One year after coming out of private beta, Hulu crossed a significant milestone: By one measure it’s now the No. 2 video site in the U.S. behind YouTube, and the biggest purveyor of professional video on the web.



Hulu saw a 33% surge in traffic after its first attempt to market itself to the general public. The site hit that mark in February, according to unreleased figures from Nielsen Online’s VideoCensus, after a 33% surge in traffic fuelled by a Super Bowl ad, Hulu’s first attempt to market itself to the general public.

That growth spurt, with 309 million video views, shot Hulu ahead of Yahoo and MySpace. Unique viewers were also up 31% to 9.5 million, but Hulu disputes Nielsen’s unique-visitors figure, and ComScore puts it nearly three times as high.

The new figures put into context what NBC Universal and News Corp.’s joint venture has achieved, and the growing power of TV content on the web. NBC and Fox programming got Hulu off the ground, but now it has 130 deals with networks and studios. Its player has been embedded nearly 4 million times on more than 100,000 websites.

