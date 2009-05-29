Hulu Now Easier To Watch In Bed, On Couch

Hulu, the wildly popular Web video site owned by Fox, NBC, and Disney, is now easier to watch in bed. And on the couch, and anywhere else you’d prefer a “lean-back” experience.

The company rolled out its new Hulu Desktop app today, compatible with Apple’s (AAPL) Intel-based Macs and Microsoft (MSFT) Windows XP or newer PCs.

In a brief test, Hulu Desktop worked great on our year-old iMac. We don’t have an Apple remote handy, but that’s supposed to work, too. It’ll instantly be our preferred way to watch Hulu at home. (Especially with a laptop hooked up to our TV, something Hulu and its owners doesn’t want us to do.)

Hulu Desktop does mostly what Boxee did long ago, before Hulu blocked Boxee — a media centre app designed for watching Web video from the couch. But unlike Boxee, Hulu has the flexibility to put display ads in Hulu Desktop. And Hulu Desktop can’t be installed on Apple TV set-top boxes.

