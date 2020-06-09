Hulu is the best streaming service for reality TV fans, but Netflix is making big strides with its original shows

Fox ‘The Masked Singer’

Hulu has the most reality TV shows of any streaming service with 265 programs as of June 1, according to a new analysis for Business Insider by the streaming search engine Reelgood.

Netflix followed with 180 reality TV shows, though its original series “Too Hot to Handle” was the most popular reality program among Reelgood users from March 15 to May 31.

Audiences have plenty of streaming options today, but when it comes to reality TV, the choice is clear.

Hulu is the best streaming service for reality TV, based on an analysis for Business Insider by the streaming search engine Reelgood, which found that there are 265 reality programs available on the Disney-operated streamer, based on its own catalogue data as of June 1.

Netflix followed with 180 and then the ad-supported platform Tubi with 135. The below chart breaks it down further.

Reelgood Hulu has more reality TV shows than other major streaming services.

New platforms like HBO Max, which launched last month, and Disney Plus, which launched in November, are light on reality TV with 28 and 21 programs, respectively.

Even though Netflix fell short of Hulu in quantity, it has broken through in reality TV in a major way this year with original hits like the dating competitions “Love is Blind” and “Too Hot to Handle.” The latter was the most popular reality series among Reelgood users from March 15 to May 31, when people practiced social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former ranked fourth during that time period.

“Survivor” and “The Masked Singer,” both available on Hulu, ranked second and third.

Reelgood Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ was the most popular reality TV series among Reelgood users during quarantine.

Of the reality shows in Reelgood’s top 10, six are available on Hulu, three are on Netflix (all originals), and two are on Prime Video. There was some overlap between Prime Video and Hulu.

The reality TV analysis didn’t include docuseries, like Netflix’s hit true-crime series “Tiger King.” When it comes to docuseries, Netflix led with 383 programs, according to Reelgood. It narrowly beat Amazon Prime Video, which has 355.

Hulu didn’t perform as well in this regard, but still has an impressive collection of docuseries with 222 programs, according to Reelgood.

