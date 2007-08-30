Hulu: NBCU-News YouTube Killer Has A Name, Problems

NBC and News Corp.’s MeTooTube/ClownCo/Would-Be-YouTube-Killer finally has a name: Hulu. CEO Jason Killar has an explanation of the name — more or less, because it sounds funny — and a partial update on rollout schedule — private beta in October — here.

For anyone keeping track, that means the venture now has a $100 million investment from Providence Equity, a $1 billion valuation, a CEO and a name. Great! Only a few more hurdles left! Hulu still has to deal with the fact that it:

hasn’t launched

has 120 employees and a big burn rate (call it $10 million a year)

has a deeply entrenched, globally dominant competitor

is two years too late

has been shunned by the other big dogs in the industry (CBS, Disney, Viacom)

is a joint venture between two companies that hate each other.

We do like that name, though.

Related: VC Firm Goes Insane: Dumping $100 Million into NBCU-News YouTube Killer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.