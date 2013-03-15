Hulu Names Andy Forssell As CEO

Hulu’s new CEO Andy Forssell

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Today departing Hulu CEO Jason Kilar announced who will be taking over his job at the end of the month: Andy Forssell.Forssell’s previous role was as senior vice president of, Content & Distribution at Hulu He’s been with the company for over five years, joining when Hulu was just a few months old.



Kilar’s departure was no real surprise, even when he announced it in January. People had been muttering about it for a while, particularly after he sold $40 million worth of Hulu stock.

But Kilar leaves a strong legacy. The companies he had to lasso — NBC, Fox, Viacom, ABC, etc. — viewed online as a threat to their lucrative cable and broadcast business. He convinced to climb onboard anyway.

Here’s the note Kilar just sent to the troops announcing Forssell’s new role.

Earlier today, I sent the below email to the Hulu team:

Team –

As you all know, I will be departing Hulu at the end of this quarter. I wanted to share the news that Andy Forssell will be stepping up to lead Hulu as acting CEO after I depart later this month. You know Andy well; he’s been a critical senior executive and has been here from the start of this great adventure. Andy exemplifies the Hulu culture and has been central to Hulu’s journey, helping to grow this company from 2 content partners and no revenue to over 450 content partners and approximately $700 million revenue in 2012. In his role, Andy has built strong relationships with many of our Board members. Andy has the Board’s strong support in leading the team during this important time.

Disney and News Corporation are currently finalising their forward-looking plans with Hulu, and the senior team has been working closely with them in that process. Once the plans are finalised, a permanent decision will be made regarding the CEO position.

As I mentioned to you all at the beginning of this year, Hulu’s focus remains on delivering a fantastic 2013 for customers and shareholders. Hulu is well on its way, with new records being set in Q1 across both revenue and subscriber additions. The unwavering focus on delighting Hulu’s customers is clearly showing up in the outputs of the business.

Jason

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.