Hulu Nails Sarah Palin on Saturday Night Live (SNL)

As we noted a few weeks ago, Hulu and NBC finally get it (at least until NBC undermines Hulu once again by launching a dedicated SNL site) . When we woke up and wanted to see how Sarah Palin did on SNL last night, we took a chance and dropped by Hulu first. And there it was!











