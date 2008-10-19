Hulu Nails Sarah Palin on Saturday Night Live (SNL)

Henry Blodget

As we noted a few weeks ago, Hulu and NBC finally get it (at least until NBC undermines Hulu once again by launching a dedicated SNL site) .  When we woke up and wanted to see how Sarah Palin did on SNL last night, we took a chance and dropped by Hulu first. And there it was!

 

 

Tagged In

hulu nbc sai-us