Hulu is in talks to sell part of it to Time Warner that would value the company at $5 billion

The video streaming site Hulu is in talks to sell itself to Time Warner for a price tag in between $US5 billion to $US6 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The deal would make Time Warner an equal stakeholder as its current owners, including Disney, NBC Universal, and Fox, the report said.

This isn’t the first time Hulu was involved in a rumoured sale. In 2013, DirecTV was rumoured to be acquiring the company, while Apple was also reported to be interested in bidding for Hulu’s online streaming TV service in 2011.

Story developing…

