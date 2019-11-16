Hulu is hiking prices for its live TV plan by $10/month — making it more expensive than YouTube TV

Shutterstock Hulu announced that it would raise prices for its live TV bundle.

Hulu told its Live TV subscribers on Friday that the price of their current plan would increase to $US54.99 per month beginning December 18th.

That’s up $US10 from the current monthly fee of $US44.99 – and more expensive than the similar YouTube TV service, which starts at $US49.99/month.

The plan allows you to watch more than 60 live TV channels, as well as Hulu’s library of movies and released shows.

The company, which is majority-owned by Disney, offered no specific reason for the price hike, other than “ongoing product enhancements.”

“This price change allows us to continue delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience for you,” according to the email, as reviewed by Business Insider.

Currently, the Hulu + Live TV subscription is $US44.99/month. It lets viewers access more than 60 live TV channels, including newscasts on NBC and CNN, live sports, via ESPN, and several cable channels. Hulu’s stand-alone plan, which only offers viewers access to the service’s library of movies and shows, starts at $US5.99/month.

A press release on the Hulu website said that the company understood “price changes are never easy to stomach.” It also said subscribers were welcome to change back and forth between the two plans, depending on whether they wanted to watch college football or live election news on the Hulu + Live TV plan before downgrading back to Hulu’s baseline service.

The change was announced days after Disney launched its Disney Plus streaming service. Disney Plus is priced at $US6.99/month, or a $US12.99/month package that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

