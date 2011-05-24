TiVo Is Giving Away 6 Months Of Free Hulu Plus

TiVo announced today that Hulu Plus will be available on TiVo Premiere boxes.



New Premiere owners will get a generous six free months of Hulu Plus. Current Premiere owners will also get a free trial.

Hulu Plus costs $7.99 per month and allows users streaming access to full seasons of current and classic TV shows.

