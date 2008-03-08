Hulu: Launch Next Week?

When will NBC and Fox’s Hulu launch? Let’s see…
- Glowing Fortune profile just hit newsstands.
- The company has summoned analysts for a Monday briefing.
- It’s supposed to launch this quarter. This quarter ends in March, right?
So we’re thinking that we’ll see a launch this week. Anyone else have a more educated guess?
Other tidbits from Fortune:
- Hulu cost $15 million to develop
- CBS’s Quincy Smith on why he hasn’t signed on – yet: “If the Web is just another way to watch TV, I think I’m going to slit my wrists.”
