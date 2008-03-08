Hulu: Launch Next Week?

Michael Learmonth

When will NBC and Fox’s Hulu launch? Let’s see…

  • Glowing Fortune profile just hit newsstands.
  • The company has summoned analysts for a Monday briefing.
  • It’s supposed to launch this quarter. This quarter ends in March, right?

So we’re thinking that we’ll see a launch this week. Anyone else have a more educated guess?

Other tidbits from Fortune:

  • Hulu cost $15 million to develop
  • CBS’s Quincy Smith on why he hasn’t signed on – yet:  “If the Web is just another way to watch TV, I think I’m going to slit my wrists.”

