Hulu: Launch Next Week?

When will NBC and Fox’s Hulu launch? Let’s see…



Glowing Fortune profile just hit newsstands.

The company has summoned analysts for a Monday briefing.

It’s supposed to launch this quarter. This quarter ends in March, right?

So we’re thinking that we’ll see a launch this week. Anyone else have a more educated guess?

Other tidbits from Fortune:

Hulu cost $15 million to develop

CBS’s Quincy Smith on why he hasn’t signed on – yet: “If the Web is just another way to watch TV, I think I’m going to slit my wrists.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.