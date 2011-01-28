Hulu CEO Jason Kilar Threatened To Quit After Fighting With Owners Over The Price Of Hulu Plus

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar threatened to quit last fall when the corporate parents of the site tried to charge $10 per month for the subscriber version of Hulu, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Kilar only wanted to charge $4.99 per month, but execs from Disney, NBC, and FOX wanted to charge $9.99.

Kilar was worried that Netflix, which offered a greater selection of movies and shows through DVD, plus a big streaming package at the same price, was becoming too popular too quickly.

The execs and Hulu eventually compromised, and decided to only charge $7.99, which is the price that Netflix is now charging for its streaming only option.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.