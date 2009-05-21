OpenTable IPO Goes Better Than Expected

- Alcatel-Lucent gets into mobile ads with text alerts [WSJ]
- Hulu isn’t close to launching in the UK [PaidContent]
- Google.org, Google’s charitable arm, considered buying a newspaper, Schmidt confirms [FT.com]
- Facebook re-vamps its App Directory [NYT]
- Google sales re-org is WSJ official [WSJ]
- Craigslist CEO says prostitutes advertise on AT&T, Microsoft, and Village Voice Media, too [Gawker]
- OpenTable prices at $20 per share, well above expectations [WSJ]
- Condé Nasts’s Portfolio.com will return [MediaMemo]
