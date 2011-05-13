Hulu Is Getting Its Content Licenses Renewed

Hulu is close to reaching a deal with its network owners to renew its licenses to content and keep it running, AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka reports.



The deal should happen in close to a week, Kafka says, and the average viewer shouldn’t notice a difference. There will still be free TV shows on Hulu and the Hulu Plus subscription service. There might be some changes around what shows appear and when. The biggest possible change is that the network owners don’t want to syndicate their content to just Hulu and their own sites, but also have the option to syndicate it to other online outlets, Kafka says. NBC isn’t involved in the negotiations because of the government-imposed conditions on its buyout by Comcast.

So we’ll see what happens.

