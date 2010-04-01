Hulu Is Building An App For The iPad

Hulu is building an iPad application, reports Brian Stelter and Brad Stone in the New York Times, citing four people familiar brief on Hulu’s plans.



Brian and Brad provide no time frame for when we might expect an iPad application, though they did say the app might test some sort of “premium” model. Users might have to pay a subscription fee for the application.

This confirms a previous report from Peter Kafka at All Things D, who said pretty much the same thing.

Technical challenge: The iPad does not support Adobe’s Flash, the plugin used to play Hulu’s videos on the Web. If Hulu wants to be available on the iPad, it would either have to be as an app — streaming H.264 videos — or a Web site playing H.264 videos using HTML 5. This shouldn’t be too hard — several other video sites have already accomplished this, including CBS’s TV.com.

Hulu previously built an iPhone application, and never released it. The problem seemed to be that it wanted to figure out its premium model before it launched. That’s still not figured out, so who knows when the app will actually hit the market.

