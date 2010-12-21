Hulu IPO Knocked Off Track By Lack Of Long-Term Streaming Rights

Photo: Business Insider

Hulu’s IPO is now on hold, the WSJ reports, and Hulu will look at other ways to raise money to get more streaming content, so it can attack Netflix — potentially with new subscription packages.These financing options could include raising money from its parents — NBC, FOX, Disney, and Providence Equity Partners — or from other sources.



Hulu’s IPO was knocked off track at least in part because it doesn’t have long-term exclusive streaming rights to its owners’ shows, the WSJ says. If it loses those rights — and anything is possible — then Hulu doesn’t have nearly as much value.

Hulu expects to record revenues around $260 million this year, CEO Jason Kilar said last week.

