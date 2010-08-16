Hulu Wants To IPO At A $2 Billion Valuation

Hulu is approaching investment banks to underwrite an IPO this fall valuing the company at $2 billion, the New York Times reports.



Revenues for the video site were $100 million last year, and are expected to reach $200-$250 million this year. Of that, we’ve heard Hulu gets to keep 35-40%.

So, even with a decent top line, Hulu’s bottom line is believed to be small.

If Hulu IPOs in the fall, it will be competing with GM’s IPO and Demand Media’s IPO for investor attention.

See Also: Hulu CEO Talks IPO, We Reveal How Much Money Hulu Makes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.