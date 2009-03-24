Hulu Hiring To Take Its Evil Plot International

will be Web TV startup Hulu’s new SVP in charge of procuring international rights, according to PaidContent. Johannes takes over for Andy Forsell, who is still with the company.



Before we see the fruits of Johannes’ work, the News Corp (NWS) and NBC U (GE) joint venture will actually have to go international. NBC U international exec Peter Smith told PaidContent that Hulu is talking to partners and is “really keen” to launch in Britain.

Right now, all vistors to the site coming outside the US see is a popup message that reads:

“Hulu is committed to making its content available worldwide. To do so, we must work through a number of legal and business issues, including obtaining international streaming rights. Know that we are working to make this happen and will continue to do so. Given the international background of the Hulu team, we have both a professional and personal interest in bringing Hulu to a global audience.”

