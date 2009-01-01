Hulu Hangs On To Most Of Its Election Viewers (NWS)

Nicholas Carlson

Early ComScore reports suggested that Hulu, the Web video joint venture News Corp (NWS) and NBC Universal (GE), lost as much ast 10.8% after the election — and SNL star Tina Fey’s impersonations of Sarah Palin — ended in early November.

Not the case. Turns out ComScore was only reporting on traffic to Hulu.com. Factor in viewers watching embedded Hulu videos elsewhere on the Internet — they still have ads, afterall — and the site’s total audience in November only dropped 6.4% from October and remained up 179% over September. Time spent watching the videos actually increased. The chart:

 

 

