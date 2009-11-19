EMI, One Of The Big Four, Does A Deal With Hulu

Hulu has given EMI artist Norah Jones her own channel on the site, as part of a promotion of her new album. EMI says more channels are coming for EMI artists.



EMI is the first of the big four music labels to do a deal with Hulu. It might be the only label too. Sony and Universal are busy prepping Vevo, which is their answer to Hulu, for its December launch.

There’s no word on the terms of the EMI-Hulu deal.

While Hulu is the dominant premium video site, it is probably wise to stay away from the music video scene. Hulu has enough problems trying to appease its three owners as it is. Adding more partners who want to exert their influence would just make things worse.

When Vevo comes out, Hulu might be able to integrate some of its videos or features on to its own site, anyway. Speaking in Manhattan last week, Vevo’s CEO, Rio Caref said Vevo wants to “embrace ubiquity.”

He is not interested in keeping Vevo off any site. There will be Vevo partnering and licensing, so Vevo videos can be anywhere. His metaphor: “Users can drink from any faucet, but it will be Vevo’s well.”

So, maybe Hulu will have more music videos, with less work, after all.

