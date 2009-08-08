Hulu Execs Read 2,000 Tweets A Day

Why pay for market research when people are revealing their inner thoughts on sites like Twitter and Facebook, 24×7, for free?

Hulu executives, for example, read more than 2,000 tweets a day to see what its viewers think about Hulu, BusinessWeek reports. And the company is using that information to help make important business decisions:

[Hulu CEO Jason] Kilar says that based on a positive response from Twitter users, Hulu gave viewers the option of one commercial before a show, about two minutes long, or ads throughout. Hulu also hired a firm to test consumers’ recall of the ads. The aim is to show that online ads are more memorable and worth what Hulu hopes to charge advertisers.

This makes perfect sense, and is a good example of why Twitter’s search engine will be one of its most important assets — both as a feature for users, and potentially as a revenue generator. No wonder Google is so interested in a search deal.

Read more at BusinessWeek >

(Via Michael Learmonth)

